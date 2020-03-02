Bossier deputies seek help finding hit-and-run suspect

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Bossier Sheriff’s Office detectives are asking the public’s support in identifying a suspect who is seen on surveillance video hitting another vehicle with his large truck in a CVS parking lot before driving off.

Just before 7 p.m. on Feb. 11, the suspect walked into the CVS store at 4870 Airline Drive and made a purchase. When he left the store, he got into his gold or tan-colored dually truck and backed up into another vehicle.

The video shows both vehicles shake a little as impact is made.

The suspect then pulls his truck into another part of the parking lot, gets out of his vehicle and re-enters the store. He looks around a few seconds and then proceeds back out the door, and leaves without notifying anyone of the damage.

Bossier detectives say the suspect is described as a white male with dark hair and glasses. At the time of the crime, he was wearing a gray long-sleeve shirt with blue jeans and a tan-colored hat.

If anyone has any information about the identity of this man, please call Bossier Crime Stoppers at (318) 424-4100 or the Bossier Sheriff’s Office at (318) 965-2203.

