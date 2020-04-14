Bossier farmer market getting creative with a new set up

BOSSIER CITY, La (KTAL/KMSS) – With the pandemic stopping large events and gatherings a local farmers market is creating a new way for you to shop locally.

The farmers market is a place to grab fresh fruits and vegetables grown by local farmers.

But the coronavirus pandemic has pushed back the opening of the market by weeks.

“The small business that have been affected by the virus, they’re going under, everyone is talking loans and all that, but the farmers market gives these businesses a chance to stay operational,” said Chris Graham, Market manager.

Bossier farmers market is turning into a drive-thru at the Pierre Bossier mall.

“And because we were such a family event, everyone would come out with their families and things like that you know we felt this was the best option,” said Graham.

It’s their way of following Louisiana’s “no large gathering and social distancing mandate.”

“They will never have to get out of their car, they’ll just make a big loop around and they can stay in their car. They’ll be able to just point and those items will be brought to them,” said Graham.

Graham says he came up with the drive-thru after emailing Governor Edwards, the U.S. Department of Labor, and Homeland security about how to keep the farmers market going.

“They recommended a way and we are actually going above and beyond to keep the public safe, and to make sure we are compliant. We are definitely an essential business,” said Graham.

The farmers market will open from nine a-m to one p-m on saturday april 25th on the I-20 side of the Bossier mall.

If you would like to get a head start on your grocery list, you can head to the farmer’s market website by clicking here.