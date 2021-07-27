Bossier grand jury returns one rape, four murder indictments

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Bossier Parish Grand Jury on Tuesday handed down five indictments that include:

Roger Hicks, 32 and Aaron Simmons, 26, both of Shreveport, were indicted for first-degree murder in the death of in the shooting death of Sheniquel O’Neal.

Demetrious McCoy, 31, of Bossier City, was indicted for second-degree murder in the shooting death of Hannah Sheffield.

Gabriel Combs, 22 of Shreveport was indicted for second-degree murder for the killing of Katherine Parker of Benton.

Robert Bridges, 36 of Benton was indicted for four counts of first degree rape of a victim under 13 years of age in each of the counts.

The five cases were presented to the grand jury by Bossier Parish District Attorney Schuyler Marvin and First Assistant District Attorney Andrew Jacobs.

All five indicted suspects are being held at the Bossier Parish Maximum facility awaiting trial and all face mandatory life sentences if they are convicted.