Bossier High School mourns the loss of student killed in crash

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Teachers and students at Bossier High School are mourning the loss of a student who died in a car crash Wednesday night.

Xiomara Portillio Mejia’s instructors express how she was loved by everyone at her high school. “She had a sweet spirit about her,” said Tantea Hinderberger. “Xiomara was the type of student that every teacher wishes to have,” said Orlando Medellin.

The17-year-old lost her life Wednesday night after her car struck a light pole near West 70th street in Shreveport. Her younger sister Lessy who is a freshmen at Bossier High was also in the crash. “She’s recovering. A lot of pain. Both of her arms were broken,” said Medellin.

“When she came to us. It was the middle of her freshman year. And she was new and i remember she didn’t have a lot of english speaking skills but she grew and she wrote poetry and she played soccer,” said Hinderberger “I don’t remember one day when she was sad,” said Medellin

Students and faculty are trying to heal from this sudden loss.

“It’s been a crazy year so far. I mean we’ve only been in school for a month. Time is the only that is going to help with this situation right now.”

The school held a vigil for Xiomora Friday morning. Her funeral arrangements have not been announced.

