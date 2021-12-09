BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Bossier Holiday Night Market returns Saturday, Dec. 11th. This is the largest one-day vendor event in the ArkLaTex and will feature vendors, kid-activities, fireworks, and more.

It’s is free to attend and park. The market will be open from 3:00-9:00 p.m.

Bossier Holiday Night Market is an outdoor event in the south parking lot of the Pierre Bossier Mall.

Event Organizer, Chris Graham, joins us in studio to share all of the fun details.

For more information, visit Bossier Holiday Night Market.