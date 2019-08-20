Bossier judge disqualifies Police Jury candidate from fall election

BOSSIER PARISH (KTAL/KMSS) Late Tuesday afternoon, a Bossier judge ruled a candidate for Bossier Parish Police Jury’s District 9 seat is ineligible.

Just after 4 p.m. Tuesday, Bossier District Judge Ford Stinson ruled Jason Brown does not meet the domiciliary requirements and is disqualified from participating in the Oct. 12, 2019, election.

Brown’s candidacy was challenged by Charles Lee Gray, the other candidate for the office and two other residents of District 9, who claimed Brown lives in Shreveport.

Brown has until 4 p.m. Wednesday to decide whether to appeal the decision.

