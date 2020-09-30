Bossier NAACP is helping people to cast their vote in November by holding a voter registration drive

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Bossier Parish chapter of the NAACP is helping people register to vote for the November third presidential election. The chapter held a voter registration drive at the Louisiana Boardwalk Tuesday evening.

“It matters, even one vote makes a difference in the long run,” said Jordan Washington, who registered to vote Tuesday evening.

“This is a historic election, there is a lot going on and there is a lot on the ballot, you know some of our constitutional rights are on the ballot,” said Y’Anna Yauzenne, Chairwoman of the voter registration drive’s for the Bossier Parish NAACP chapter, “everyone doesn’t know the information that needs to get out so that they know, they are eligible to vote and so we have information, and really the big things is for us to get out information to as many people as we can.”

Bossier NAACP has gotten more than 25 people registered to vote this week.

“Peoples voice matter everyday and it matters because people have oppions to,” said Taylor Geter, another person who registered to vote Tuesday.

“No matter what anybody else says everybody voice does need to be heard,” said A’Zaiun Taylor,another person who registered to vote Tuesday.

And for some voting has been instilled in them since a child.

“It’s been important all my life, I’ve been working the polls since I was 17. My grandma has always instilled in us that it’s important to vote everything counts and you know it’s one of duties to do that, is to work and vote,” sid Chasity Ruffin, registered to vote Tuesday.

