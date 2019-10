SHREVEPORT, La (KTAL/KMSS) – A Bossier native returns to the area to put on the “Last Look: First Impression” fashion show.

Tki Francis creator of Real Gunkie will be showing off her collection, which has been featured on runways across the country.

Francis will also be debuting her newest collection Saturday, October 19th at Southern University at Shreveport. Doors open at 3pm and the show starts at 4pm.