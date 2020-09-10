Bossier Parish middle schools will go back to in-person classes on Monday, Sept. 14

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Bossier Parish middle school students will go back to in-person classes on Monday, September 14.

This comes after Louisiana Governor John Bel Edward’s announcement to move the state into Phase 3 during the coronavirus pandemic.

Assistant Superintendent Jason Rowland says Phase 3 means more leeway for movement and interaction inside school buildings.

“It allows for our kids to have possible congregate feeding times, eating times, using our cafeterias. We have more we can do outside,” said Rowland.

“We have bigger static groups, 50, that we can now put in place.”

6th through 8th graders will stop the alternating AB schedule and go back to in-person class Monday. This will not impact students who are virtually learning at 100-percent. Rowland said all the same mitigation factors will still be place when students return.

“Masks are still going to be worn. Social distancing to the greatest extent possible. The sanitization of the schools will now be just as important as ever. We’ll see go behind and clean all the hot spots, all the high touched surfaces, so nothing has changed there,” said Rowland.

Capacity limitations will still be enforced, including on buses which will seat up to 75-percent. Parents are asked to transport their kids as much as possible. High schools students will not be going back for at least another week.

“For high school we will wait a week. We’re going to slowly transition with our middle schools and basically that’s because of transportation. We have to be able to make sure we transport our elementary and middle school kids and then make sure we meet the needs of what our high school transportation will look like on September 21,” Rowland said.

Caddo Parish schools will continue to operate as its doing now, with virtual, hybrid, and traditional classes. District leaders will reevaluate the instruction models at the end of September.

