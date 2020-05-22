Bossier Parish Schools award students “Student of the Year” on last day of school

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Thursday, May 21, is considered the last official day for Bossier Parish Schools and on this day, district leaders honored three parish students with “Student of the Year Awards.”

The winners are Stockwell Elementary School fifth-grader, Shelby Ledet, Benton Middle School eighth-grader, and Louisiana Student of the Year for Region 1, Zachary Cryer, and

Airline High School Valedictorian, Shannon Mathers.

The special ceremony was held outside of Citizens National Bank, who partnered with Bossier Schools to present the awards.

“I’m very excited, I was shocked, my birthday is coming up soon, so this is like a birthday present for me, I am just very grateful and very excited that I got this award,” said Shelby Ledet, Student of the Year winner.

“Oh I’m very excited, despite all this coronavirus thing, it’s just really cool to see people, like Mr. Smith, putting this on for us because it’s just really cool and really humbling to know that they still thought about us in spite of all this,” said Zachary Cryer, Student of the Year winner.

“It feels really amazing, to be able to represent Airline in so many ways, but especially as the Bossier Parish Student of the Year because it’s so much more than representing Airline, it’s representing Bossier Parish and to be able to continue the legacy Airline has had,” said Shannon Mathers, Student of the Year winner.

The winners of the “Student of The Year” awards received a plaque and an Apple iPad.

