Bossier Parish water and sewer rate increase

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Bossier Parish will increase water and sewer rates to adjust for rising costs.

The parish engineer said the current rates are not enough to maintain the system as Bossier grows and construction and maintenance costs increase.

The rate increase will taken over a three year period starting next year. Customers will pay an extra $45 total for the year. It’s the first increase in nine years.

“It’s time. A water sewer system is supposed to stand on its own and we looked at our financials and we’ve known this for awhile and it’s just time to let the rate payers pay the way,” Butch Ford, Bossier Parish Engineer.

The Bossier Parish Police Jury will hold a public meeting on December 16 to vote on the rate increase.