Bossier PD and Hope Connections reconnect to aid the city’s homeless

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — The Bossier City Police Department and local day shelter, Hope Connections, connected on Thursday. The two entities revitalizing a partnership to get homeless people off the streets.

Representatives from Hope Connections gave out “Hand Up Cards” to Bossier City Police officers which they can give to the homeless population in Bossier City.

The cards feature a bus pass that pays for a ride to Hope Connections, so anyone wanting help can get it.

“A lot of times somebody just needs a little bit of help. So with this collaboration we’re able to now provide that,” said Traci Ponder, Bossier City Police Department’s Public Information Officer.

Christa Pazzaglia, the Executive Director of Hope Connections says they welcome the help.

“We can’t do this work without local law enforcement. We can’t do it,” said Pazzaglia. “We can’t locate everyone that needs to be located without having these relationships with the police departments. It’s just impossible.”

Hope Connections is a day shelter on Levy Street helping thousands of people each year.

They have a similar partnership with Shreveport PD.