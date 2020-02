BOSSIER PARISH, La (KTAL/KMSS) – Bossier City Police begin their investigation into an apartment complex shooting that took place Wednesday night.

Police and fire units responded to a call of a shooting in the 2100 block of Scott Street at 10:10 P.M. There a 17-year-old male was discovered with a gunshot wound to the stomach. He was transported to LSU Oschner hospital for treatment.

The shooting is under investigation.