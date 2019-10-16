Bossier police remind neighbors to lock their doors to prevent car break-ins

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) After the Bossier Council On Aging had their vehicles broken into over the weekend, law enforcement reminds people to be on the look out for car burglars.

Bossier City police have not made an arrest yet for the break-ins.

But the incident highlights the overall issue of situations we’ve reported on in the past about vehicle break-ins in Bossier.

What police would normally consider a minor crime turned deadly in Bossier last year when airman Joshua Kidd was shot and killed outside his home in Green Acres place after teenagers were allegedly trying to break into cars.

On Monday one of the two teenagers accused in his death was sentenced to 50 years in prison.

The tragedy shocked a quiet community and spurred Bossier law enforcement to launch the LOC campaign- lock, observe and call 911 if you see suspicious activity.

One year since the horrific crime officials said the campaign is helping.

“It’s something we have to deal with all constantly however that said we are seeing the crime trend is down for the year at this point. That campaign has brought a lot of awareness to that type of crime,” said Traci Landry, City of Bossier public information officer.

She said reported vehicle burglaries are down by 17-percent and social media is also playing a role.

“We’re seeing a lot of talk when something does occur in a neighborhood on Facebook and social media pages. Which is good because it brings awareness and brings people to that heighten state where they are locking their doors more consistently,” Landry said.

Neighbors are taking notice looking out for car burglars.

In the past few months, people living in Savannah Place, Shady Grove, Golden Meadows, North Gate and Forest Hills made reports.

“Recently we’ve had a string of car burglaries that happened in the neighborhood,” said Chris Willcox, Forest Hills neighbor.

Just this past weekend the Bossier Council On Aging had their vehicles broken into and damaged. Landry said Bossier property crime detectives are actively working the case and gathering evidence. Police have the surveillance video of the breaks-in and will show it to the public if needed in their investigation.

Landry said overall awareness is key and locking your doors cannot be taken for granted.