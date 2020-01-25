Bossier residents in shock after a neighbor is arrested for a sex crime

(KTAL/KMSS) SHREVEPORT-BOSSIER CITY, La – Shreveport police arrest a 91-year-old man accused of sexually assaulting a juvenile.

The investigation into Otis Allen started in November 2019 and he was taken into custody by US Marshal’s last Friday.

Allen now sits in the Shreveport City Jail, charged with one count of first-degree rape.

Otis is a former Bossier Parish Sheriff’s deputy and retired in the 1980s.

He lives in a neighborhood near Walbrook Park in Bossier City.

Residents say they’re in shock after finding out their neighbor has been arrested for a sex crime.

“We’ve lived here 15 years beside him, I’ve talked to him and I never dreamed of such. He was always very quiet, I mean you see him coming and go. I’ll be in the backyard and we’ll talk,” said Phyllis Dunmen, Allen’s next-door neighbor.

“Everybody knows everybody, it’s an established old neighborhood it really moves the neighborhood, everybody is affected by it one way or another,” said James Boogan, another neighbor.

Shreveport police are investigating more reports against Allen. They encourage any possible victims to come forward.

