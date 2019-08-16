Bossier schools set for emergency crisis lockdown drill

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Bossier Parish School district is warning that there will be a district-wide Emergency Crisis Lockdown Drill at approximately 9:30 this morning, August 16, 2019.

According to a notice from Bossier Parish schools, the drill is to practice emergency procedures. They say other fire and law enforcement agencies may also be seen at schools, “as we are all working together to ensure the safety of our campuses throughout Bossier Parish.”

The school district asked local media to help get the word out to help assure the public that there is no emergency if they see emergency vehicles and first responders at local schools.

