Bossier Sheriff: “Ice Machine Bandits” arrested in East Texas

Authorities are looking for help in tracking down 47-year-old William R. Harris and 29-year-old Brittany N. Cowley of Kilgore, Texas, wanted in connection with the break-in of an ice machine and a storage kiosk at businesses along Airline Drive in early August. (Source: Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office)

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The man and woman caught on surveillance video breaking into an ice machine and a storage unit self-pay kiosk along Airline Drive in Bossier have been arrested.

According to the Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office, 47-year-old William R. Harris and 29-year-old Brittany N. Cowley of Kilgore, Texas, were brought into custody in Kilgore Tuesday morning by the Eastern District of Texas U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force, in conjunction with the West Louisiana Violent Offender Task Force.

They were taken to the Rusk County Jail, where they will chill while they await extradition to Bossier Parish.

In a release announcing the arrest, Sheriff Julian Whittington expressed his appreciation for our media partners and the public for their assistance and tips in the case.