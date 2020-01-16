Bossier Sheriff Office receives grant money to stop drunk driving

(KTAL/KMSS) Bossier Parish, La – The Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office has received grant money to stop drunk drivers. The $14,000 comes from the Louisiana Highway Commission Impaired Driving Enforcement Grant.

The money will be used to put more deputies on the streets, patrolling for impaired drivers and for people not using seat belts.

“Folks out here driving under the influence of alcohol, or maybe some type of legal or illegal drugs, we don’t want them on the roadways. This will enhance our efforts so deputies can go out and do some additional patrols to get those impaired drivers off the roadway,” said Bill Davis the public information for Bossier Sheriff Office.

The money will also go toward setting up more DUI checkpoints throughout Bossier Parish.

