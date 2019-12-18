Bossier Sheriff’s Office give “Spirit of Christmas” food boxes for the elderly

BOSSIER, La (KTAL/KMSS) — Bossier Sheriff’s Office deputies and Posse members delivered over 400 food boxes to residents Tuesday morning in their “Spirit of Christmas” food event.

The assortment of canned goods and non-perishable items were donated by individuals, schools and businesses. Brookshire’s grocery stores provided a coupon for a hen in each box as well as the special boxes used for delivery.

“We get to be a blessing to others in our community by donating these food boxes,” said Lt. Bill Davis with the Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Officials teamed up in groups with names of Bossier residents to receive the boxes at their homes. Among them were unlikely volunteers to some, inmates from the Bossier facility. A few saying , it feels good to help bring food out to the people who couldn’t normally get it.

Before heading out, Chaplin Jay Valentine said a special prayer.

Many community members were grateful for the boxes. One being Dorothy Schelegel. who called the work of the Sheriff’s Office, “beautiful.”

