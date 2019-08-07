Bowie Co. sheriff not seeking re-election

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – The sheriff of Bowie County says he has no plans to seek re-election.

James Prince has held the post since January 2001. His current term ends at the end of 2020, and at that time he will have served 20 years as sheriff.

Prince started at the department in 1987 as an investigator. Before that, he served in the Air Force and with police departments in Sherman, Texas and Texarkana, Texas.

