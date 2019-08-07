Live Now
President Trump visits Dayton after mass shooting

Bowie Co. sheriff not seeking re-election

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – The sheriff of Bowie County says he has no plans to seek re-election.

James Prince has held the post since January 2001. His current term ends at the end of 2020, and at that time he will have served 20 years as sheriff.

Prince started at the department in 1987 as an investigator. Before that, he served in the Air Force and with police departments in Sherman, Texas and Texarkana, Texas.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Check This Out

Trending Stories

Don't Miss