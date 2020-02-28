Bowie Co. Sheriff’s investigating drive-by shooting

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — The Bowie County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a drive-by shooting.

The victim, who has not been identified, told police he was being followed while driving in the Nash, TX area Thursday night, and pulled over in the 9100 Block of West New Boston Road.

The victim told authorities it was at that time that the suspect fired multiple shots, striking the victim once in the arm.

The victim was able to drive himself to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The victim was able to identify the shooter to law enforcement, and stated that he and the suspect were involved in a business dispute.

No arrests have been made at this time.