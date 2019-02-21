Boyfriend of missing east Texas woman charged with murder after body found inside his house

The boyfriend of a missing Henderson County woman has been charged with her murder after her body was found in his house.

On Wednesday, the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office released they were searching for Tabatha Lynn Cashion, 35.

She had been living in Emory at her mothers house, but was in the process of moving in with her boyfriend. Cashion left her mother’s home in Emory – which is in Raines County – on February 9, promising to return the following day.

When she didn’t return, the mother alerted Henderson County authorities.

Charlie Cervantes, 25, who lived in at a home in the 10000 block of FM 804 in Larue, was in custody less than 24 hours after the woman was reported as missing to Hillhouse’s Office.

Cashion’s body was found Wednesday evening in the home after Henderson County investigators executed a serach warrant.

After his arrest, Cervantes confessed to shooting the victim.

The Sheriff said the Raines County Sheriff’s Office provided key information in the investigation.

They are also being assisted by the Texas Rangers and the Henderson County District Attorney’s Office.

Justice of the Peace Precinct 4 Milton Adams conducted the inquest, and the body was sent to American Forensics in Dallas for an autopsy.

Just before 12:30 a.m. Wednesday – February 20 – one of Hillhouse’s Deputies went to the Cervantes’ home.

Deputy Christian Hill interviewed the boyfriend at the residence.

Cashion and the boyfriend argued three days earlier, and she called someone to pick her up from the residence.

He also told the Deputy that did not know who was called.

Hillhouse Investigator William Walker interviewed Cervantes again Wednesday, obtained the search warrant which allowed Sheriff Hillhouse and Investigators to enter the home and find the body.