BPCC students warn about dangers of carrying heavy backpacks

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Local college students are warning people on the dangers of carrying heavy backpacks.

The Occupational Therapy Students at Bossier Parish Community College have taught more than a hundred people the importance of wearing a backpack properly.

Students say your backpack should be no more than 10 to 15 percent of your body weight.

At the school’s health and wellness fair, they demonstrated how a heavy backpack can lead to back problems in the future.

“Students here are either going to transition into a four year school, and they’re going. So when you combine four to five years of poor body mechanics and carrying your things wrong that back pain is really going to catch up with you,” said student Shea Gros.

Students were also able to donate blood for life share at the event.

