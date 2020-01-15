BPSB approves an emergency declaration for storm repairs

BOSSIER CITY, La (KTAL/KMSS) – Extensive storm damage at Benton Middle School prompts the Bossier Parish School Board to approve an emergency declaration.

Tuesday night the school board held a special meeting to discuss the emergency repairs.

The emergency declaration allows the school system to speed up the process to fix the damaged building.

Asst. Superintendent Jason Rowland says, “We will be expeditious with our time. We don’t want to drag this out. We want to as quickly as possible, get the repairs, restoration going so we can get that school back fully functional as soon as possible.”

Structural engineers tested the damaged wing of the middle school to ensure no other areas will collapse.

Superintendent Mitch Downey says, “We just want to make sure we keep the faculty and students and parents safe and try to get the rehabilitation done.”

District officials don’t anticipate they’ll have to tear down the damaged wing of the school. The district hopes to have the repairs completed by August.