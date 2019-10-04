BPSB hosts forum for candidates

SHREVEPORT, La (KTAL/KMSS)-The school board held this forum to get to know each candidate better and learn how they plan to fight teachers.

Candidates running for Bossier Parish Police Jury and state senate districts 36 and 37 were invited to the forum.

Each candidate shared why people should vote for them on election day. Candidates were also asked questions about their take on charter schools. Teacher pay raises and state retirement.

“Bossier Parish has always had the best schools, We have great teachers and we have to find a way to be able to take care of our teachers and pay our teachers what they’re worth,” said Shane Cheatam, BPSB President.

“We don’t have enough drivers and they’re not doing anything to correct it. We’re the last ones to be considered,” said Miki Royer, BPSB Operators and LSBOA.