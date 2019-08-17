BPSB votes to end their involvement in a proposed Barksdale charter school

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) Members of the Bossier Parish School Board voted to end their involvement in creating a proposed Barksdale charter a school.

The school had been in the planning stages for three years and the school board had granted extensions in hopes that plans for the school could move forward.

BPSB Attorney Bob Hammonds said we granted extensions because we understand it takes time, however after three years something would have needed to be done.

If Barksdale plans to move forward in the future they will have to receive approval for the Louisiana Board of Elementary and Secondary Education.