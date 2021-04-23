BPSO seeks public’s help in finding missing 32-year-old woman

Bossier Parish deputies say 32-year-old Whitney Peasnell was last seen at her home in the 100 block of Fern Road. (Photo: Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office)

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — The Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to help them find a woman who went missing from her home two days ago.

According to BPSO, 32-year-old Whitney Anne Peasnell of the 100 block of Fern Road, was last seen at her home by a neighbor on Wednesday, April 21.

If anyone has information about where Peasnell is, please contact the Bossier Sheriff’s Office at (318) 965-2203.

