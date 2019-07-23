BPSO: Third arrest made in Benton homicide case

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office news release) – Bossier Sheriff Julian Whittington says a Shreveport woman was arrested Tuesday afternoon for her involvement in the murder of 31-year-old Caleb Pippenger of Benton back in mid-March.

Shawna M. Jones, 29, of the 100 block of Brewster St., was taken into custody in Shreveport earlier today by the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force. Bossier Sheriff’s Office detectives had obtained a warrant for her arrest as a Principal to Second Degree Murder.

Pippenger was shot to death outside of his home in the 100 block of Post Oak Drive in Benton in the evening of March 15. Bossier detectives began a thorough and detailed investigation.

Back on May 21, S.W.A.T. members and detectives with the Bossier Sheriff’s Office arrested Justin C. Sepulvado, 29, of the 1300 block of Lampkin St. in Bossier City, for the murder of Pippenger. Then on June 14, Bossier Sheriff’s Office detectives arrested Alisa Lochabay, 26, of the 2600 block of Highland Ave. in Shreveport, as a principle to murder.

Jones was taken to the Bossier Maximum Security Facility where she faces a $250,000 bond.

Bossier Sheriff’s Office detectives are continuing their investigation.

