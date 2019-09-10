Brad Laird says Ed Orgeron stays true to his Northwestern State roots

Not the outcome the Northwestern State Demons were hoping for, falling to Midwestern State in their home opener. However, the team is quickly turning the page as they start prepping for a top five opponent in the LSU Tigers. One guy on the opposite sideline calls NSU his alma mater – Ed Orgeron. Coach O played on the defensive line for the Demons in the early 80’s and even began his coaching career at Northwestern state as a GA. Coach Laird saying the two have kept in touch.

Brad Laird said, “You know I’ve had multiple opportunities to pick his brain and you know from their fall camp structure things he’s shared with me. He knows where he came from he’s always going to have a passion for Northwestern State University and understand what it did for his career not only as a football player but now as a coach. I think we have those ties as far as what this university means to us and that always helps in the conversations that we’ve had.”