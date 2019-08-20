1  of  2
Armed intruder reported in Coates Hall at LSU

Courtesy of Jonah Gilmore

After reports of an armed intruder in Coates Hall on the campus of LSU, the school sent out a cautionary text message to students and teachers warning them about the incident.

Details are limited but we do know that the hall has been evacuated, no shots were fired and there are no reported injuries according to LSU spokesman Ernie Ballard.

All neighboring buildings were placed on lock down until the all clear was given.

LSU says after investigating the incident they have determined that there was no threat. All operations have returned to normal.

