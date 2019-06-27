All SUSLA locations closed today

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — All Southern University at Shreveport locations will be closed today due to a partial power outage.

SUSLA Marketing Director Rasheeda Simmons told KTAL NBC 6 that the campuses currently have no internet or phone services.

Crews are working to restore the services at this time.

Simmons said operations will resume tomorrow at both SUSLA campuses.

