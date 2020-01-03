AR boy recovered safe, AMBER Alert cancelled

The Sherwood Police Department has issued an Amber Alert for 6-year-old Julian Boyd, who police believe is with 33-year-old Napolean Haire. Haire is considered armed and dangerous. (Source: Arkansas State Police)

PULASKI COUNTY, Ark. — The Sherwood Police Department has inactivated the AMBER Alert for a 6-year-old boy missing out of Northwest Arkansas, according to Arkansas State Police.

The alert was issued for 6-year-old Julian Boyd late Friday morning.

Arkansas State Police confirmed on Facebook that the boy had been recovered.

According to a post on the Arkansas Department of Corrections Facebook page, a special response team and Little Rock police reported that the little boy is safe. They also say 33-year-old Napoleon Haire, a probationer who is suspected of taking him, is in custody. They say Haire is on probation for aggravated assault and tampering with physical evidence and that he also did prison time on several charges, including battery and theft of property.

According to the original alert, Boyd went missing Friday morning at 6:00 a.m. from Pulaski County.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

