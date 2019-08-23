Amber Alert issued for boy reported abducted in North Texas

(KTAL/KMSS) – An Amber Alert has been issued for a six-year-old boy police say was abducted out of Waxahachie, TX and is believed to be in grave or immediate danger.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, Phillip Oliver “Ollie” Wiedeman was last seen at 7:30 a.m. Thursday at 420 Franklin St. #6 in Waxahachie, which is a suburb south of Dallas.

The boy, who has blonde hair and blue eyes, was last seen wearing a blue polo shirt, tan shorts, tan shoes.

Police are also looking for 46-year-old Candace Rochelle Harbin, a white female with brown hair and blue eyes, riving a white 2012 Nissan Quest with Texas license plate FLW5767.

Police say anyone with information regarding this abduction is asked to call the Waxahachie Police Department at (469)309-4410.

