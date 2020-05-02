AMBER ALERT: Missing Alabama 6-year-old girl believed to be in extreme danger

|CENTREVILLE, Ala. (WRBL) – The State of Alabama has issued a Child Abduction Emergency, Amber Alert, for a missing six-year-old considered to be in extreme danger.
The Centreville Police Department and the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency asks for your assistance in locating Miy’Angel Crutchfield, black female. She is missing two front teeth and her hair is half braided. Miy’Angel was possibly wearing pink lounge pants and a white shirt around 9 a m on May 2nd 2020 and is believed to be in extreme danger. Investigators say she was abducted by 22-year-old Jasmine Denise Crutchfield, black female with M K J S tattoo on wrist.
They may be traveling in a Silver sedan with Ohio plates. If you have any information regarding this missing child, please contact the Centreville Police Department at 205-926-3129; or call 911.