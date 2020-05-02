AMBER ALERT: Missing Alabama 6-year-old girl believed to be in extreme danger

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) - It's Shreveport's kick off to summer, bringing in millions of dollars and thousands of visitors to festival plaza to enjoy music… and lots of crawfish. However, this year there will be no Mudbug Madness Festival. Organizers had been holding out hope for the 37th annual festival but officially cancelled the event on Tuesday due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“We would like to thank everyone for their patience in allowing us the time to make this difficult decision,” said Festival Chair, Terri Mathews. “It was painstaking as our committee works hard each year to bring our attendees a quality event, and this year would have been no exception. However, we know it is the responsible course of action right now in order to keep everyone healthy and allow more time for the situation to stabilize.”