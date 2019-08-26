Armed robbery suspect shot in attempt to rob liquor store

(KTAL/KMSS staff photo)

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A robbery gone wrong left one suspect in the hospital Monday morning.

Our photographer talked with an officer on scene who said Shreveport Police were called to The Liquor Store on the corner of Mansfield Rd. and Murray St. around midnight Sunday. Police say the suspect walked into the store in an attempt to rob it. The store owner then shot the robber.

Police say the suspect was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries. Authorities have not released the identity of the suspect and plan to review surveillance footage as part of their investigation.

