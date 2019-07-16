Baton Rouge police to hold news conference on death of museum founder

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTAL/KMSS/AP) – Baton Rouge police are set to hold a press conference on the death of Sadie Roberts-Joseph, the founder of Baton Rouge’s African American history museum whose body was found in the trunk of a car Friday.

Mobile users click here to watch the news conference streaming live.

A coroner has ruled Roberts-Joseph’s death a homicide by suffocation.

East Baton Rouge Coroner Beau Clark released preliminary autopsy results Monday that show the 75-year-old died from “traumatic asphyxia, including suffocation.” The Advocate reports this means her airways were physically blocked, cutting off her oxygen supply.

The paper reports that Roberts-Joseph founded the Baton Rouge African American Museum in 2001.

Shortly after announcing the discovery of Roberts-Joseph’s body, the Baton Rouge Police Department posted that “Ms. Sadie was a tireless advocate of peace,” and added that investigators were working to identify a suspect.