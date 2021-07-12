Body found in W. Shreveport, coroner on scene

The coroner’s office and a large police presence have converged in an area on Curtis Lane in West Shreveport, where a body has been found. (Source: KTAL/KMSS Staff)

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The coroner’s office and a large police presence have converged in an area near a business on Curtis Lane in West Shreveport, where a body has been found.

It’s happening in the 4100 block of Curtis Ln. in a commercial-industrial area between Greenwood Road and Pro Street, just a block away from Doug Williams Park, where Shamia Little was last seen before she disappeared late Tuesday night.

Authorities on the scene have not said yet whether they believe the discovery of a body Monday afternoon is related to Little’s disappearance.

