Shreveport police are searching for three teens who reportedly fired shots at a man who caught them tampering with his car near Booker T. Washington High School Wednesday morning. (Photo: KTAL/KMSS Staff)

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Booker T Washington High School is on lockdown as officers search for three teens who reportedly shot at a man Wednesday morning after he caught them tampering with his vehicle, according to Shreveport police.

It happened at Norma and Anna streets near the high school just after 11 a.m. No one was injured.

