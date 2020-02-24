Bossier murder suspect arrested Saturday appears in court

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The man arrested over the weekend and charged with murder appeared in Bossier District Court this morning.

John Hardy, who was taken into custody early Saturday morning in Caddo Parish and later was picked up by the Bossier Parish Sheriff’s office, appeared in Judge Mike Nerren’s court via video from Bossier Maximum Security in Plain Dealing, La., where he is being held.

Hardy is charged with second-degree murder and obstruction of justice, but as yet a victim has not been identified.

Hardy told the judge he was unable to afford an attorney, and Nerren referred him to the Bossier Public Defenders office.

On Feb. 19, Hardy was reported missing by his family, hours after he was seen just before noon at his Golden Meadows home in south Bossier City, almost a month after his employee Garrett Wilson was reported missing.

According to sources close to both men, Wilson had been helping Hardy run his HVAC business after Hardy injured himself last year.

Both men were listed in the National Crime Information Center (NCIC).

Last week, Bossier City police confirmed that Hardy filed a police report on Feb. 5 claiming $80,000 had been stolen from his business.

While BCPD said Hardy’s disappearance and the theft from his business are two separate cases, detectives admitted they were looking into whether they were connected.

Then Friday, the Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office confirmed human remains were found in the northern part of the parish, but they have not been identified.

But the sheriff’s office said there was no confirmation as to whether the remains found Friday had any connection with either of the two men.

The remains were turned over to the Bossier coroner’s office for identification, and results have not been released.

