BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office is reporting that a nine-year-old boy that was missing this morning was found safe Thursday morning.

According to the sheriff’s office, Austin Stillwell was with his mother at the bus stop in the Bellevue Road/Hwy 80 area when he ran off. BPSO dispatched the office’s bloodhound, drone, and several deputies to search for Austin. The search concluded a little after 11 a.m. when he was reunited with his mother.