Breaking: SPD at scene of shooting in west Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A 17-year-old male is fighting for his life, after being shot late Monday afternoon at a west Shreveport apartment complex.

Shreveport Police responded to reports of a shooting at the Riverdale Apartment complex in the 6800 block of Rasberry Lane just before 4:20 p.m. Monday.

Officers believe an argument between the victim and the suspect escalated and the suspect produced a handgun and fired several shots at the victim, critically wounding him in the side.

Some people stopped to help the victim, who was take to Ochsner’s LSU Health with life-threatening injuries.

The victim is in surgery at this time.

However, the conflict led to other fights at the complex, leading police to make at least one disturbing the peace arrest.

NBC6/FOX33 has a crew at the scene and will bring details as they become available.

