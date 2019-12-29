Breaking: Two people shot at Red Roof Inn in Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Two people were shot at the Red Roof in on Greenwood Rd. in Shreveport Sunday morning.

Shreveport police and fire responded to the scene of the shooting around 11:00 a.m. where they discovered a male and female inside a hotel room suffering from gunshot wounds.

Both victims were transported to Oschner Health Hospital, to be treated for their injuries. The male victim’s injuries were described as being possibly life-threatening. He was shot in the head. The female victim’s injuries were described as non life-threatening. She was shot in the face.

Shreveport police are currently looking for the suspect.

