Broadway shooting leaves an elderly man in critical condition

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport police responded to a call of a shooting around 5:45 PM Saturday evening. They located an elderly male suffering from gunshot wounds inside of a truck at the intersection of Broadway Avenue and Evers Drive.

The victim was transported to Ochsner’s LSU Health with life threatening injuries.

Investigators have launched their preliminary investigation.

