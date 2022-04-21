BENTON, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Authorities believe a series of bomb threats that prompted evacuations and searches of at least three local high schools in Northwest Louisiana this morning are linked to the same source.

Threats were made at around the same time Thursday morning at Benton High School in Bossier Parish, North DeSoto High School in DeSoto Parish, and Northwood High School in Caddo Parish.

The Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office says a suspicious package was found on the campus after school officials received the bomb threat just before 10 a.m. Thursday.

Students and faculty were evacuated to the baseball field as a precaution. The sheriff’s office says School Resource Officers did a quick check of the package before Louisiana State Police EOD and Bossier City Police Department EOD arrived on the scene.

After investigating the suspicious package, BPSO says bomb techs declared the scene safe at 10:45 a.m.

“Detectives investigating the call determined the same number made a similar threat in North Carolina one week ago. They traced the number to an IP address to a location outside of the United States,” the sheriff’s office said in a statement shortly before a SWAT Team and K-9 completed a sweep of the school to ensure it was safe before the students and faculty were allowed to return.

Bossier Parish Schools Public Relations Liaison Sonja Bailes said authorities believe the threats were sent via robocall, and that multiple school districts throughout the area and nation also received it.

Parents were asked to not come to the campus to try to check out their students because law enforcement had all entrances to the school blocked, leaving worried parents waiting for word.

News of the evacuation and sweep in Benton came as authorities in De Soto and Caddo Parish reported “numerous alerts/calls being sent through a third party application regarding “Bomb Threats” to local schools.”

“DeSoto, Caddo, and Bossier Parish Schools have all received similar alerts, and Deputies have responded to all schools to ensure safety, as a precaution,” the De Soto Parish Sheriff’s Office said in a statement shared with the public at 10:38 a.m. ” We do not believe there is any merit to these alerts, and they appear to be a hoax at this time. These messages are currently under investigation. We want to alert the public as to avoid confusion and/or rumor.”

“An anonymous call about a suspicious package at Northwood High School has been determined to be a hoax,” the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office said in a similar statement at 10:27 a.m. “Detectives and patrol officers along with the Shreveport Fire Department Bomb Squad searched the campus and found no suspicious package. Detectives are investigating where the call came from.”