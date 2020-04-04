Caddo Parish School Board member and civil rights leader Lloyd Thompson dies

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Caddo Parish School Board member and civil rights leader Lloyd Thompson died today, according to longtime friend Craig Lee.

Thompson, who was president of Shreveport’s NAACP, and spent years advocating justice and equality for all.

Earlier today, Shreveport City Councilman Willie Bradford announced Thompson’s passing on his Facebook page, posting, “It is with great sadness that I inform you that our dear friend and colleague Lloyd Thompson passed away this afternoon. Our hearts and our thoughts are with his Family and his many Friends at this difficult time.”

