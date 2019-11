SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS)- The homeless man found early Sunday morning has been identified by the Caddo Parish Coroner’s office.

According to the release, fingerprints identified 47-year-old, Kirby Patrick May.

May was found deceased around 8:23 a.m. on a bench in front of a local restaurant in the 600 blocks of Clyde Fant Memorial Parkway.

The coroner’s office says there was no reports of physical trauma. An autopsy has been through Ochsner LSU Health hospital.