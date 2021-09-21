CPSO: Man struck, killed by SUV in Blanchard

BLANCHARD, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A man has died after being hit by an SUV Friday evening in Blanchard, according to the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office.

CPSO says it happened just after 8 p.m. on Blanchard Lake Drive at Wasson Road. Deputies say witnesses reported seeing the man walking in the middle of the street before he was hit. The sheriff’s office will investigate, but they say it appears at this time that it was an unavoidable accident.

The man has not been identified by police. The driver of the SUV and witnesses at the scene are speaking with deputies.

This is a developing story. More information will be provided as it becomes available.