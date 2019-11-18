CPSO searching for suspect in Shreveport bank robbery

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office has released images and surveillance video of the man who robbed WESLA Federal Credit Union on Monday morning.

The armed robbery happened at 10:48 a.m. in the 2900 block of Williamson Way.

According to CPSO, the man entered the bank with a handgun and got away with an undisclosed amount of money. While the suspect was fleeing the bank, he tripped several times in the parking lot and dropped his mask along with some of the stolen cash.

Surveillance shows the robber wearing a black hoodie, black pants, a camouflage mask, and neon gloves. The man was also picked up outside of the bank by someone driving a light-colored Dodge SUV.

Police say employees of the Gibsland Bank on Line Avenue in Shreveport reported that a man matching the same description as the WESLA robber also tried to enter their bank, but the doors were locked.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Det. Vincent Jackson at 318-675-2170 or Caddo-Shreveport Crime Stoppers at 318-376-7373.

