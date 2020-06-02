DA invites public input regarding two suspects who allegedly died in SPD custody

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Caddo Parish District Attorney’s office is asking for citizen assistance as it investigates cases of two citizens who allegedly died while in police custody.

The Caddo Parish District Attorney received investigatory files from the Shreveport Police Department late Friday, May 29, 2020, concerning the deaths of Tommie McGlothen and Wavey Austin.

McGlothen died April 5, 2020, and Austin died April 19, 2020. Both allegedly died while in the custody and/or control of the Shreveport Police.

“Upon our initial review of the files, we have found that they are missing reports, statements, downloads and other vital information that is essential to conduct a thorough and complete review,” Caddo Parish District Attorney James E. Stewart Sr. said. “The Shreveport Police Department is being notified as to what is missing and is being requested to provide this to our office expeditiously.

“In addition, there is a probability that citizens have video, eyewitness accounts and other information on these two events,” he added. “We need this information and if you have not contacted SPD, please do, or contact our office at (318) 226-5909.”

Once the District Attorney has received all the requested information, his office can continue its review of these two death cases.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.