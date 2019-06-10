Downtown Shreveport shooting victim identified

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) -- A man shot and killed in downtown Shreveport late Sunday night has been identified by the Caddo Parish Coroner's office.



Shortly before 10:30 p.m. 29-year-old Leejerryius Traveone Baines, of Shreveport, was shot once in the head during an altercation at the Royalty Cigar Bar in the 200 block of Texas St.

Baines died around 11 p.m. at Ochsner LSU Health where an autopsy has been authorized.

---

